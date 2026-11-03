Pakistan successfully tests first air-to-air missile

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23 /DNA/ – Pakistan has successfully conducted the flight test of its first indigenously developed Fa’az air-to-air missile, marking a significant advancement in the country’s aerospace and defence capabilities, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art terminal guidance system and is capable of engaging enemy aerial targets at longer ranges.

The Fa’az missile is expected to enhance the operational flexibility of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and further strengthen the country’s overall defence posture, the statement said.

It added that the successful flight test demonstrated the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan’s defence industry.

Senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces witnessed the launch alongside scientists and engineers involved in the development of the advanced weapon system.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, as well as the services chiefs, congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful test.

The development follows the Pakistan Army’s successful test launch of the extended-range version of the Fatah-2 hypersonic ballistic missile on October 13, 2026.

According to the military’s media wing, the Fatah-2 Extended Range (ER) weapon system is equipped with advanced navigation and state-of-the-art avionics.