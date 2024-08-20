Pakistan successfully conducts Shaheen-II ballistic missile launch

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19: Pakistan on Tuesday successfully conducted a training launch of the Shaheen-II, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

The exercise was designed to train troops, validate various technical parameters, and evaluate the performance of enhanced sub-systems aimed at improving accuracy and survivability.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations, the training launch was attended by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, and leading scientists and engineers from strategic organizations. The event marked a significant milestone in Pakistan’s defense capabilities.

During the event, the director general of the Strategic Plans Division commended the technical expertise, dedication, and commitment of the scientists and engineers who played a crucial role in achieving this landmark success. He highlighted the importance of such exercises in maintaining and advancing Pakistan’s strategic defense objectives, stated the ISPR.

The successful launch drew praise from the highest levels of government. The president, prime minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and services chiefs all extended their congratulations to the team of scientists and engineers for their outstanding achievement.

The Shaheen-II missile is known for its precision and advanced technological features, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s strategic deterrence capabilities. Today’s successful launch underscores Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining a credible and effective defense posture.