Pakistan stun Australia to win first ODI series in Down Under in 22 years

Pakistan on Sunday thumped Australia in the third and final ODI to win the three-match series — the first won by the Green Shirts on Australian soil in 22 years with the last 50-over series win coming back in 2002.

Chasing Australia’s modest 141-run target, the Men in Green eased past the victory line in 26.5 overs to bag an eight-wicket win in the series decider.

Securing their first ODI series victory in Australia in over a decade, an unchanged Pakistan restricted the hosts to 140 in 31.5 overs before mowing down the total by scoring 143-2.

Underscoring the diminished standing of the 50-over format, Australia chose to rest their red-ball players for the decider as preparations ramp up for a blockbuster five-test series against India beginning November 22.

During today’s match, Pakistani fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah led the way, picking up three wickets apiece during a showcase of swing and pace which accounted for Jake Fraser-McGurk (7) and Aaron Hardie (12) in the first powerplay.

Josh Inglis, in his captaincy debut, departed for seven after skying Naseem to keeper Mohammad Rizwan in the 11th over and opener Matt Short (22) soon followed, caught at square-leg attempting to pull in-form quick Haris Rauf (2-24).

It went from bad to worse for the hosts when a nasty blow from seamer Mohammad Hasnain to the left hand of Cooper Connolly forced the 21-year-old to retire hurt on seven and leave the venue for scans.

A jubilant Rauf found the edge of Glenn Maxwell on zero, leaving Australia reeling at 79-5.

No spin was used as the Pakistan seamers maintained the pressure and mopped up the tail. Sean Abbott top-scored with 30.

In reply, Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37), fresh off half-centuries, played with fluency and controlled aggression during an 84-run opening stand.

Local speedster Lance Morris (2-24) sent both set batsmen packing in the 18th over to give the Perth crowd something to cheer about, leaving Rizwan (30) and Babar Azam (28) to seal the result.

Expressing his views on the historic win, Rizwan — who was leading the side in his first series as the team’s skipper — said: “This is a very special moment for me.”

“It is not easy to beat Australia in Australia,” remarked the captain.

Crediting the team’s fast bowlers for a remarkable performance, Rizwan also lauded openers Saim and Abdullah for giving the side a good start in both the second and third ODIs.

Meanwhile, Australian skipper Inglis lamented his team’s disappointing performance in the series.

“We have been completely outclassed in the series against Pakistan,” he said while adding that their batters failed to score runs in the second and third ODIs.

Rauf, apart from bagging the Player of the Match award for claiming three wickets today, was also awarded the Player of the Series award for dismissing 10 Australian batters in the series.

“Before the series, the bowlers had made a plan which they followed,” said the pacer.

Saim, on the other hand, emerged as the top run-scorer with 125 runs to his name.

The left-handed batter scored 82 and 42 runs in the second and third ODIs, respectively.