Pakistan strongly reacts to the Chinese Ambassador statement about ‘flawed security’

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 (DNA):The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly reacted to the Chinese Ambassador statement in which he had raised questions about the security situation in Pakistan for the Chinese workers.

The ambassador had pointed out that the security lapses had caused irreparable losses.Ambassador Jiang says terrorist attacks on Chinese personnel unacceptableIn a rare public rebuff, the Chinese envoy to Pakistan said thattwo deadly terror attacks within only six months were unacceptable and thegovernment should launch a crackdown against all anti-China terrorist

groups.Speaking at a seminar titled ‘China at 75’, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong furthersaid that security was the biggest constraint to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and “without safe and sound environment nothing can be achieved”. The ambassador spoke twice during the seminar, organised by the Pakistan China Institute of stalwart politician Senator Mushahid Hussain. Jiang first spoke before the speech of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and then he used his right to reply after Dar’s remarks on the security for the Chinese.

“It is very unacceptable for us to be attacked twice in only six months and these attacks have also caused causalities,” Ambassador Jiang said. He added that Beijing hoped that the Pakistani side could further strengthen the security measures to protect Chinese personnel, institutions and projects. “Pakistan should severely punish the perpetrators and crack down on all anti-China terrorist groups,” said the ambassador during his second unusual intervention.

“Security is the biggest concern for China and a constraint to CPEC in Pakistan.” Ambassador Jiang remarks came after Deputy Prime Minister Dar said in his speech that “Chinese are very clear no matter how lucrative an investment is anywhere if the security issue is there they do not send Chinese personnel.

Your country is the only exception. This is what the Chinese leadership told the Prime Minister of Pakistan in my presence”. Ambassador Jiang clarified that “President Xi cares about Chinese people’s security and puts people’s lives first. He especially cares about the security of the Chinese people in Pakistan.

Every time when he meets with Pakistani leaders he asks for taking measures to ensure the security of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects”, said the ambassador. The terrorists have twice targeted Chinese nationals in the past six months, first in March and then again in October just 10 days before the visit of the Chinese Premier to Pakistan.

It is highly uncommon when a foreign diplomat used his right to reply after the speech of the foreign minister, indicating divergent views on security between the two nations. Dar said that Pakistan was taking action against the terrorists and the progress would be shared during the next week’s meeting between PresidentAsif Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping.