Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Main Menu

Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran

| January 3, 2024
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack that took place earlier today in the Martyrs Cemetery of the provincial

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack that took place earlier today in the Martyrs Cemetery of the provincial capital of Kerman, Iran, resulting in large number of deaths and injuries.

We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.

Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of grief and tragedy.

Pakistan believes that terrorism is a menace and threat to regional and global peace and security. It needs to be confronted through bilateral and regional cooperation.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack that took place earlier today in the Martyrs Cemetery of the provincial

Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran

DNA ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack that took place earlier today inRead More

Afghanistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan reinforce commitment to bilateral engagement

ISLAMABAD, JAN 3 /DNA/ – A productive meeting was held between interim Foreign Minister JalilRead More

Comments are Closed