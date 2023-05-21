Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Iran

ISLAMABAD, MAY 21 /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Sarawan County of Iran on 20 May 2023, resulting in the loss of lives of six Iranian security personnel.

The government and people of Pakistan express their deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs as well as to the Iranian government over this tragic incident. As

reaffirmed during the recent meeting between Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Iran, we stress upon the need for mutual efforts to eliminate the terrorism on both sides of the border. Pakistan views Pak- Iran border as a border of peace and friendship; and remains committed to working with Iran towards that end.