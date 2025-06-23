Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on Church in Damascus
ISLAMABAD, JUN 23 /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, on 22 June 2025, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and left many injured.
We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the brotherly people of Syria in this hour of grief, and reaffirms its strong support for efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the country.
