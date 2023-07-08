Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Zahidan
ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Zahidan today, resulting in the loss of lives of two Iranian security personnel
We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured.
Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the government and people of Iran in this common fight against the scourge of terrorism.
