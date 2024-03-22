Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar
ISLAMABAD, MAR 22 /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Kandahar on 21 March 2024 and resulted in the loss of valuable lives and injuries to many others.
The Government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured.
Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a shared concern that both countries need to address through collective efforts.
