Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

| January 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD, JAN 11 /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned the brazen terrorist attack that took place in Kabul today resulting in loss of precious lives and multiple injuries.

The Government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

We stand in solidarity with our Afghan brothers and sisters in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

