Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in Somalia
ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 (DNA) — Pakistan has strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in Mogadishu, Somalia claiming over 100 innocent lives and injuring many.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and wounded,” the Foreign Office said. A statement said the people of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with the Somali nation in this most tragic hour of grief and mourning.
“Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Somalia, and believes that the resilient Somali nation shall emerge from this tragedy stronger,” the statement said. =DNA
