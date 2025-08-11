Pakistan strongly condemns recent airstrike by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 /DNA/ – The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns the recent airstrike by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, which tragically resulted in the loss of numerous civilian lives.

Pakistan extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people during this period of profound suffering.

This egregious attack constitutes yet another serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law, underscoring the scale and severity of the crimes perpetrated by the occupying power.

The Government of Pakistan calls upon the international community to take immediate and decisive action to end Israeli impunity, ensure the protection of civilians, and hold Israel accountable for its actions.

Pakistan reiterates its longstanding support for the Palestinian cause and advocates for a just, sustainable, and peaceful resolution,in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions that uphold the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people. This includes the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous Palestinian State, based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.