Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s unlawful bombing in Doha

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 9: /DNA/ – The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan issued a strong condemnation today following an Israeli military bombing on a residential area in Doha, Qatar.

On behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, the statement vehemently denounced the heinous attack, which targeted a civilian area and endangered the lives of innocent people. It expressed the nation’s deepest sympathies and unwavering solidarity with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, the Qatari Royal Family, and the people of the State of Qatar.

The official statement characterized the act as “totally unjustified” and a “brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar.” It further warned that such aggression represents a “most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability.”

Reaffirming its steadfast position, Pakistan declared its firm stand with the State of Qatar and reiterated its continued support for the people of Palestine against Israeli aggression.