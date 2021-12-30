Pakistan strongly condemns India’s unrelenting killing spree in IIOJK







ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of six Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian occupation forces in the last two days.



In the escalating campaign of repression in IIOJK, including fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations, at least 24 Kashmiris have been martyred in the month of December so far.



Equally reprehensible are the continuing human rights violations in IIOJK, including arbitrary detentions, humiliation and harassment of Kashmiris.



The international community must take cognizance of the deteriorating situation in IIOJK and hold India accountable for its unrelenting oppression of Kashmiris with total impunity in complete disregard of international law. It is equally important that relevant international, UN and OIC human rights bodies thoroughly investigate incidents of fake encounters in IIOJK including the one in Hyderpora in November 2021 – in which the Indian occupation forces are now desperately trying to cover up the massacre of 4 Kashmiris through fabrication and lies.



Pakistan will continue to expose the BJP-RSS combine’s tyranny in IIOJK, as we steadfastly stand by the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as promised to them by the UN Security Council.