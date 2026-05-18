Pakistan strongly condemns drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, MAY 18 /DNA/ – The Government of Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the drone attacks carried out against the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 17 May 2026.

Such attacks constitute a serious violation of Kingdom’s sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and appear to be an attempt to further undermine the regional peace and stability.

The Government and the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this critical time, and reaffirm their full and unwavering support for the Kingdom’s security, peace and prosperity.