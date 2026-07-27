Pakistan strongly condemns drone attacks against Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, JUL 27 /DNA/ – Pakistan on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of recent drone attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, describing the incidents as provocative acts that seriously undermine regional peace and stability.

In an official statement, the Pakistani Foreign Office expressed unwavering solidarity with the Saudi leadership and people, while reiterating its firm commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Such provocative attacks pose a grave threat to peace and stability across the entire region,” the statement read, without specifying the exact location or date of the strikes. Pakistani officials confirmed that the government views any act of aggression against Saudi Arabia as a direct threat to the broader Muslim world.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the country’s “strong and unwavering support” for the Kingdom’s security, prosperity, and territorial integrity. The statement further noted that Islamabad has already taken steps—and will continue to do so—in support of regional efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace, security, and stability.

The condemnation comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia has faced repeated drone and missile attacks from Houthi rebels in Yemen. Pakistan, a long-standing ally of Saudi Arabia, has historically offered political, diplomatic, and military support to the Kingdom in times of crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also echoed the official stance, emphasizing that Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is rooted in deep brotherly ties and mutual strategic interests. He called on the international community to take immediate notice of such attacks and to work collectively toward deterring further acts of aggression.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the latest attacks, and Saudi authorities have not yet issued a detailed public response regarding the specific incident.

Pakistan has reiterated that it remains committed to playing a constructive role in de-escalating tensions and fostering dialogue to ensure enduring peace across the region.