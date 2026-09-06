Pakistan ‘strongly’ condemns demolition of century-old mosque in India

ISLAMABAD, SEP 6: Pakistan has strongly condemned the demolition of a century-old mosque in Uttar Pradesh, India, describing it as a “reprehensible action” against a historic Islamic place of worship.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan said the demolition was another manifestation of a broader “Islamophobic and Hindutva-driven campaign” aimed at erasing Islamic heritage.

The mosque was demolished by Uttar Pradesh authorities in an early-morning operation under heavy police deployment on September 5, 2026, Indian media reported.

Responding to media queries regarding the incident, the spokesperson said the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 remained an enduring symbol of what Pakistan described as an ideology of religious intolerance, prejudice and hatred.

Pakistan also called on the international community to take immediate cognisance of what it termed the systematic persecution of Muslims by Indian authorities and the continued desecration and destruction of their places of worship under state patronage.

The Foreign Office urged the Indian authorities to be held accountable for actions it said violated the fundamental religious freedoms and cultural heritage of minorities, particularly Muslims.