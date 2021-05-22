Pakistan strongly condemns continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists
RAWALPINDI, MAY 22 (DNA) – Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the International Border, opened fire on a military post in North Waziristan District.
Own troops responded in a befitting manner. However during exchange of fire, Sepoy Umar Daraz, age 32 years, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced shahadat.
Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border. Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.
