Pakistan strongly condemns attacks at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAY 8 – Pakistan strongly condemned reprehensible attacks at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan which led to loss of many precious lives and injuries.

The Government and the people of Pakistan offer heartfelt condolences to the Government and the people of Afghanistan and pray for quick recovery of the injured.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations. At this moment of grief, Pakistan stands by Afghan brethren in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress and prosperity.