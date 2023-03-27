Pakistan strongly condemns another abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark

ISLAMABAD, MAR 27: /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned yet another abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark. The recurrence of such wilful and vile acts is a troubling manifestation of growing hatred, racism and phobia against Muslims and their faith.

The repeated occurrence of such premeditated acts calls into question the efficacy of legal framework behind which Islamophobes hide and incite hatred with impunity.

The exercise of the right to freedom of expression cannot be used as a smokescreen to deliberately denigrate the Holy Scriptures or personalities of any religion.

We call on all States to develop legal deterrence with a view to preventing and prosecuting such acts, in line with the responsibilities and duties enshrined in international human rights law.

We also call upon the international human rights machinery to speak out against such intentional actions that constitute incitement to hate, discrimination and violence against Muslims solely because of their faith.