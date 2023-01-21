Pakistan strongly condemns abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD, JAN 21 /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden today.

This senseless and provocative Islamophobic act hurts the religious sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world. Such actions are not covered under any legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carries responsibilities under international human rights law, such as the obligation not to carry out hate speech and incite people to violence.

Islam is a religion of peace and Muslims, including in Pakistan, believe in respecting all religions. These principles must be supported by all.

The international community needs to show a common resolve against Islamopohbia, xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Pakistan’s concerns are being conveyed to the authorities in Sweden. We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and the Muslims worldwide and take steps to prevent Islamophobic acts.