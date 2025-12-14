Pakistan stresses terrorism concerns at regional Afghanistan talks in Tehran

ISLAMABAD, DEC 14 /DNA/ – Pakistan participated in a crucial meeting of Special Representatives from Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries and Russia, which commenced in Tehran, Iran, today. The high-level diplomatic gathering was convened to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan and its implications for regional stability and security.

The meeting was opened with a keynote address by the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Mr. Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistan was represented at the forum by its Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, H.E. Obaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, also attended the proceedings, underscoring Islamabad’s sustained diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan.

In his intervention, Special Representative Mohammad Sadiq delivered a firm and clear message on Pakistan’s core security concerns. He stated that for any sustainable regional peace, Pakistan’s legitimate concerns regarding terrorism emanating from Afghan soil must be resolutely and effectively addressed. He emphasized that terrorist groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), continue to use Afghan territory as a safe haven to launch attacks against Pakistan, posing a direct threat to its national security.

Ambassador Sadiq reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan. He articulated Pakistan’s desire to work collaboratively with all regional partners to promote peace, development, and collective security in the region. He highlighted that instability in Afghanistan adversely impacts the entire neighborhood and stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to support the Afghan people through constructive engagement and humanitarian assistance.

The meeting in Tehran serves as a key platform for regional stakeholders to align their strategies and coordinate responses to the shared challenges posed by the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s participation and strong stance reflect its proactive diplomacy aimed at safeguarding its national interests while advocating for a stable and connected region.