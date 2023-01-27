Pakistan stands with Palestine against Israel’s massacre: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said

Israel continues to massacre innocent Palestinians with impunity and

expressed support for the people of Palestine.

“Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine,” he said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif said killing of 10 Palestinians including an elderly

woman in Occupied West Bank called for the strongest condemnation. He

stressed sustainable peace in the Middle East, saying that it was linked

to two-state solution.

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s brutal attack on the city

and camp of Jenin in the State of Palestine, killing several

Palestinians.

The Foreign Office in a statement called upon the international

community to assume its responsibility in bringing these illegal

incursions and actions by the Israeli occupation forces to a halt and

ensuring adequate protection of the human rights of the Palestinian

people.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong and unwavering support tothe legitimate

struggle of the Palestinian people for full realization of their

fundamental rights including the right to self- determination,” the FO

statement said.

The FO said, “The government and the people of Pakistan extended sincere

heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and best wishes for

full and swift recovery of the injured in this brutal attack.” It said

Pakistan renewed its call for a viable, independent and contiguous

Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its

capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC

resolutions.