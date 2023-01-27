Pakistan stands with Palestine against Israel’s massacre: PM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said
Israel continues to massacre innocent Palestinians with impunity and
expressed support for the people of Palestine.
“Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine,” he said in a tweet.
Shehbaz Sharif said killing of 10 Palestinians including an elderly
woman in Occupied West Bank called for the strongest condemnation. He
stressed sustainable peace in the Middle East, saying that it was linked
to two-state solution.
Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s brutal attack on the city
and camp of Jenin in the State of Palestine, killing several
Palestinians.
The Foreign Office in a statement called upon the international
community to assume its responsibility in bringing these illegal
incursions and actions by the Israeli occupation forces to a halt and
ensuring adequate protection of the human rights of the Palestinian
people.
“Pakistan reiterates its strong and unwavering support tothe legitimate
struggle of the Palestinian people for full realization of their
fundamental rights including the right to self- determination,” the FO
statement said.
The FO said, “The government and the people of Pakistan extended sincere
heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and best wishes for
full and swift recovery of the injured in this brutal attack.” It said
Pakistan renewed its call for a viable, independent and contiguous
Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its
capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC
resolutions.
