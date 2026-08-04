Pakistan stages epic comeback to beat South Korea 4-3

ISLAMABAD, AUG 4 /DNA/ – In a thrilling encounter at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, the Pakistan national hockey team staged a magnificent comeback to defeat South Korea by 4 goals to 3 in the third match of the ongoing Test series between the two sides.

Despite trailing by a goal in the first quarter, the Green Shirts displayed aggressive and attacking hockey in the second, third, and fourth quarters to turn the tide in their favor and clinch a sensational victory.

South Korea had taken an early lead with a goal in the opening quarter, but Pakistan responded emphatically in the subsequent periods. Consecutive goals from Hayat Zakriya, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Rehman, and Shahid Hanan completely shifted the momentum in Pakistan’s favor, securing a hard-fought 4-3 win for the home side.

Hayat Zakriya was named Player of the Match for his outstanding contribution.

The match was graced by Chief Federal Ombudsman Naveed Kamran Baloch as the chief guest, who appreciated the performance of both teams. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Pakistan Hockey Federation presented him with a commemorative shield as a token of gratitude.