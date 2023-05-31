Rawalpindi, MAY 31: /DNA/ – Elements who are misleading the youths can not be sincere with the homeland and nation, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, President International Interfaith Harmony Council.

While addressing “Pakistan Stability Student Convention’ here in Rawalpindi, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that love for religion, homeland, and Pakistan’s security forces is our base.

“We have to fight to end hatred and spread love, what the enemy could not have done in the last 75 years, some ours have made it done on May 9 incidents.

The 9th May incidents pleased the enemies of Islam and Pakistan. Pakistan is a country, where the Muslims and the non-Muslims live together as rights of every Pakistani have been determined by the constitution, and protecting the rights of minorities and social values ​​is the responsibility of all of us, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

The basic purpose of a preacher is to spread love not hatred, and the elements who are misleading the youths of the country can’t be sincere with the homeland and the nation

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and President International Interfaith Harmony Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi while speaking with the Stability of Pakistan Students Convention here in Rawalpindi said that the nation wants to know who is behind the incidents, which occured on 9th May.

Who has masterminded the desecration of martyrs’ memorials, and arranged the attack on General Head Quarters and the desecrated the Jinnah House.

Accountability should be held of the elements who incite the youths and used the youths for their nefarious objectives through emotional sloganeering.

Our message is very clear that the young generation should stand side by side with their religion, motherland, and the security forces of Pakistan in the same way as they stood on Youm-e-Takreem for Martyrs of Pakistan.

Youm-e-Takreem was a referendum, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

The entire nation is asking this question in favor of Pakistan’s forces, martyrs and security institutions that who are the elements not observing Youm-e-Takreem for Martyrs of Pakistan.

Are the martyrs of Pakistan not their martyrs. Pakistan Ulema Council and Pakistan Students Council will organize student and Ulemas-Mashaykh conventions all over the country to inform the young generation about the facts.

The Ulemas-Mashaykh and religious scholars are also requested to guide the young generation towards the religion, homeland and about the services of the Pakistan Army for the homeland in Friday sermons.

Our stance is very clear that no innocent should be punished and no guilty should go free, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, President International Interfaith Harmony Council.