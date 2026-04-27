Pakistan, Sri Lanka launch joint counter-terrorism exercise
RAWALPINDI, APR 27 /DNA/ – Pakistan–Sri Lanka Bilateral Exercise Shake Hands-II is a joint counter-terrorism exercise conducted between the armies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The two-week exercise commenced on 27 April 2026 at Tarbela, Pakistan, with the participation of Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group and Special Forces from the Sri Lankan Army.
The exercise aims to enhance professional capabilities through joint training while further strengthening the longstanding military-to-military relations between the two friendly nations. Participating troops will benefit from the exchange of operational experiences and expertise in counter-terrorism operations, contributing to improved interoperability and mutual understanding.
Related News
Pakistan, Sri Lanka launch joint counter-terrorism exercise
RAWALPINDI, APR 27 /DNA/ – Pakistan–Sri Lanka Bilateral Exercise Shake Hands-II is a joint counter-terrorismRead More
In meeting with Iranian FM, Putin pledges support for Iran
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St.Read More
Comments are Closed