Pakistan, Sri Lanka launch joint counter-terrorism exercise

RAWALPINDI, APR 27 /DNA/ – Pakistan–Sri Lanka Bilateral Exercise Shake Hands-II is a joint counter-terrorism exercise conducted between the armies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The two-week exercise commenced on 27 April 2026 at Tarbela, Pakistan, with the participation of Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group and Special Forces from the Sri Lankan Army.

The exercise aims to enhance professional capabilities through joint training while further strengthening the longstanding military-to-military relations between the two friendly nations. Participating troops will benefit from the exchange of operational experiences and expertise in counter-terrorism operations, contributing to improved interoperability and mutual understanding.