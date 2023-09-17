Pakistan squad for World Cup finalized: sources
Pakistan squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in India next month has been finalized, reported sources.
The unit was finalized after consultation with the captain, head coach, and selection committee.
Sources have revealed that the captain and the selection committee have agreed not to make many changes to the Asia Cup squad.
However, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is likely to be added to the 15-member squad given the conditions in India.
Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq will meet with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf in a couple of days to finalize the team.
The final decision on the team will be made with the approval of Ashraf.
The squad is expected to be announced next week on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The selection committee has also considered the availability of injured players before finalizing the squad.
List of injured players
Naseem Shah: shoulder injury, likely to miss the entire World Cup
Haris Rauf: side strain, should be fit in time for the tournament
Agha Salman: bruising under the eye, will be fine
Imam ul Haq: back spasm, will be alright well before World Cup
