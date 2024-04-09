Pakistan squad against New Zealand T20 series announced

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the 17-member Pakistan squad against New Zealand. PCB selection committee Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Yusuf, Asad Shafiq, Wahab Riaz, and Bilal Afzal held a press conference at PCB Headquarters in Lahore.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Muhammad Rizwan, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Muhammad Iftikhar, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Irfan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasem, Abbas Afridi, Osama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Sahibzada Farhan and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday the appointment of former Test cricketer Azhar Mahmood as the head coach of the national team for five-match T20 series against the Kiwis.

Azhar Mahmood, a seasoned veteran who represented Pakistan in 164 international matches, brings a wealth of experience to the coaching staff. With 162 wickets and 2,421 runs under his belt, Mahmood’s expertise is expected to fortify the team’s performance in the series slated to take place from April 18 to 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Mahmood previously served as the bowling coach with the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team from 2016 to 2019, showcasing his dedication to nurturing talent and refining skillsets within the squad.