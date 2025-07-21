Pakistan Sports Board moves to curb age fraud

The PSB warned that any player found with fake or suspicious documents would not be allowed to join national training camps and would be barred from receiving any form of monetary incentives or awards. Additional punitive measures may also be taken against violators

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive move to ensure fair play and transparency in sports, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced strict new measures to prevent age fraud in junior-level competitions. According to a notification issued on Monday, all athletes under the age of 21 must now submit their B-Form, CNIC (or smart card), and undergo mandatory medical testing, including dental examination and radiological tests, to verify their age.

The notification declared that any false or misleading information regarding a player’s age would be considered a violation of the PSB’s Code of Ethics and would lead to disciplinary action, including disqualification from training camps and ineligibility for financial support or cash awards.

Furthermore, federations will be required to submit verified medical reports and relevant documents, attested by their respective presidents and secretary generals, for each participating junior athlete.

The PSB warned that any player found with fake or suspicious documents would not be allowed to join national training camps and would be barred from receiving any form of monetary incentives or awards. Additional punitive measures may also be taken against violators.

“Age fraud at the junior level undermines the integrity of sports and threatens fair competition,” the notification stated, adding that the practice also poses risks to the physical safety of genuine athletes due to uneven physical structures and capabilities among competitors.

The notification also acknowledged concerns that some players have been participating in age-specific categories using forged or inaccurate documents, thereby depriving deserving athletes of opportunities.

The PSB emphasized that only those players who submit authentic and verified documentation will be deemed eligible to compete and benefit from PSB facilities.

Promoting transparency and honesty in sports is essential, the notification reiterated, echoing similar directives issued by the International Olympic Association and other global sports bodies.

According to the PSB spokesperson, these new rules are aimed at fostering a culture of fairness and integrity in the country’s sporting ecosystem.