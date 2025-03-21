Pakistan Sports Board DDG suspended

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has suspended Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Mohammad Shahid Islam for allegedly misleading senior officials regarding the credentials of a kabaddi player. The player in question, Heera Butt, was never a part of the national team and had no significant achievements at the international level.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has been directed to investigate the matter after the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) denied recognizing Heera Butt as a national player. Despite this, his name was reportedly forwarded to the federal government for a medal nomination.

Following directives from top government authorities, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) issued Shahid Islam’s suspension letter. “The Secretary IPC is pleased to place Muhammad Shahid Islam, Deputy Director General PSB Islamabad, under suspension with immediate effect,” the official notification stated.

Notably, Shahid Islam’s promotion to Deputy Director General is also under scrutiny, as the matter remains pending in the Islamabad High Court. In 2020, a single bench demoted him, but he later filed an appeal. Recently, the Islamabad High Court ordered the Pakistan Sports Board’s Director of HR to appear at the next hearing.

A division bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, is hearing the intra-court appeal. During the proceedings, the court expressed displeasure over the petitioner’s lawyer’s lack of preparation. Upon inquiry, the lawyer confirmed that Shahid Islam was still holding the Deputy Director General post. Justice Kayani remarked that the court had already ruled on the matter in 2020 and was now reviewing the intra-court appeal.