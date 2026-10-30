Pakistan, Singapore eye deeper economic, diplomatic ties during high-level engagements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Singapore on Friday expressed their resolve to deepen bilateral relations and expand economic cooperation as Singaporean Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan held a series of high-level meetings with the country’s leadership.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment and expand cooperation in the digital economy, fintech, infrastructure development, logistics, small and medium enterprises and the services sector.

The premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding relations with Singapore as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year.

Shehbaz expressed admiration for Singapore’s economic transformation and achievements in innovation and development, while underscoring the importance Pakistan attaches to the partnership both bilaterally and through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two sides also explored new avenues for mutually beneficial economic cooperation and greater people-to-people contacts, while exchanging views on regional and international developments.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement and cooperation at bilateral and multilateral forums.

Singapore FM meets Field Marshal Asim Munir

Separately, Balakrishnan called on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two discussed matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (right) meets Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at GHQ in Rawalpindi on October 30, 2026. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (right) meets Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at GHQ in Rawalpindi on October 30, 2026. — ISPR

They also exchanged views on regional peace and stability and underscored the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Field Marshal Munir reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations with Singapore, emphasising enhanced institutional linkages and constructive engagement for promoting regional peace, stability and security.

The Singaporean foreign minister reciprocated the desire to strengthen bilateral ties, appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.

Dar calls for unlocking economic potential

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held talks with Balakrishnan, with the two sides reviewing their longstanding relations and discussing greater cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and skills development.

Dar said the depth of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Singapore was not adequately reflected in their economic ties and stressed the need to unlock the significant potential for bilateral trade and investment.

He expressed confidence that closer coordination between the two governments, particularly in facilitating businesses and investors, could take economic relations to a new level.

Dar also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), whose functions he said had been integrated into the Board of Investment to provide investors with a streamlined, one-window facilitation mechanism.

The deputy premier appreciated Singapore’s contribution to capacity building in Pakistan, noting that nearly 1,500 Pakistani officials had benefited from training facilities and programmes provided by the country.

He also called for the early conclusion of cooperation arrangements between Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education and Pakistan’s National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on skills development.

The two sides discussed cooperation at multilateral forums and Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with ASEAN, particularly in view of Singapore’s forthcoming chairmanship in 2027.

Dar and Balakrishnan also exchanged views on regional and global developments, with the deputy premier stressing dialogue and diplomacy as the means to resolve disputes and advance lasting peace and stability.

During their engagements, the two sides also discussed Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir and matters relating to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Dar also said Pakistan and Singapore had discussed the possible resumption of direct flights between the two countries to facilitate business travel and closer people-to-people contacts.