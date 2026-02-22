Pakistan simplifies verification process for Spain residency applicants

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 /DNA/ – ‎A high-level special meeting regarding the Spanish Resident Card was held at the Ministry of Interior, where important decisions were made. The meeting was co-chaired by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Salik Hussain.

‎

‎The Ministry of Interior reaffirmed its commitment to providing legal protection and facilities to overseas Pakistanis. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured full support for the implementation process of the Spanish Resident Card.

‎

‎Pakistan’s Ambassador to Spain, Dr. Zahoor Ahmed, gave a detailed briefing on the Spanish Resident Card. It was clarified that this policy does not apply to individuals seeking political asylum. The provision of a character certificate and other required documents has been made mandatory.

‎

‎According to the briefing, eligible individuals will initially be issued a resident card valid for one year. After completing seven to eight years, the pathway to permanent residency and citizenship will be opened.

‎

‎During the meeting, it was decided that the document verification process will be expedited to prevent difficulties for applicants. Separate character certificates will not be accepted; instead, a single national character certificate will be issued by the National Police Bureau.

‎

‎Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed that the verification process be simplified and accelerated to facilitate applicants and ensure complete support at every level.

‎

‎Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Salik Hussain welcomed the development, stating that granting legal status to thousands of Pakistanis is a positive step.

‎

‎Pakistan’s Ambassador to Spain Dr. Zahoor Ahmed, the Consul General in Barcelona, and the Community Welfare Attaché participated in the meeting via Zoom.

‎

‎Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Secretary Interior, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis, Additional Secretary Interior, Chairman NADRA, Director General FIA, Director General Passports, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.