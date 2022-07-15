Pakistan shows solidarity with Turkiye

DNA

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the 6th Democracy and National Unity Day, the Government and people of Pakistan reaffirm their abiding solidarity and strong support for the brotherly people and Government of the Republic of Turkiye.

The heroic struggle of the brave Turkish people against the treacherous coup attempt of 15 July 2016 shows that with unity, courage, resolve and commitment, nations can overcome all odds and challenges.

The people and Government of Pakistan join the fraternal people and Government of Turkiye in paying tribute to all those martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of Turkiye’s democracy and stability.

The exceptional relations between our two peoples – embedded in a common religious, cultural, linguistic, and spiritual heritage – go back centuries and have withstood the test of times.

With strong resolve of the political leadership on both sides, the historic, multi-faceted strategic relationship between the two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength.