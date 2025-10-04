Pakistan Showcases Surgical Excellence at Medical Japan 2025

Makuhari Messe, Japan

Tokyo, Oct 1-3 (DNA):The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), organized the participation of 10 leading Pakistani companies from the surgical instruments sector at Medical Japan 2025, held at the Makuhari Messe Exhibition Center from 1–3 October 2025.

The participating firms, representing Pakistan’s globally renowned Sialkot surgical cluster, are exhibiting a wide portfolio of instruments, ranging from general surgical tools to highly specialized equipment used in cardiovascular surgery (vascular clamps, micro-scissors), neurosurgery (aneurysm clips, dissectors, fine microscissors), and ophthalmic surgery (keratomes, microsurgical forceps, corneal scissors).

Ambassador Designate Mr, Abdul Hameed, while visiting the Pakistani pavilion, highlighted Pakistan’s growing international role in surgical manufacturing:

“Sialkot manufactures nearly a quarter of the world’s hand-held surgical instruments. Today, our exporters are aligning with global standards including ISO 13485, CE, FDA, and Japanese JIS certification. This gives us a strong foundation to expand into Japan’s advanced healthcare market.”

Japan’s healthcare market — valued at over USD 40 billion annually — is among the largest in the world. It is driven by a rapidly aging population, increasing demand for surgical interventions, and an emphasis on certified, high-quality medical devices. Pakistan’s participation at Medical Japan 2025 reflects the country’s ambition to diversify exports, enter new high-potential markets, and deepen bilateral trade relations with Japan.

The Ambassador assured exhibitors of the Embassy’s continued support in connecting them with Japanese distributors, hospitals, and regulatory bodies. He encouraged the participants to actively pursue long-term partnerships, noting that Pakistani surgical instruments are already trusted worldwide, including in sensitive specialties such as heart, brain, and eye surgery.

This initiative builds on Pakistan’s strong presence at international exhibitions like MEDICA (Germany) and Arab Health (Dubai), and marks a significant step in expanding trade outreach to East Asia.