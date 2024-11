Pakistan showcases commitment to global peacekeeping at IAPTC Annual Conference in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, NOV 8 /DNA/ – Closing ceremony of 28th Annual Conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC) concluded today at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), NUST, Islamabad.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Secretary Defence Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, HI(M), (Retired) in which he expressed gratitude to the IAPTC Secretariat, panelists, participants and CIPS for conducting a productive and successful week-long conference on Adaptive Training Strategies for Peace Operations.

In the concluding session, the delegates were briefed on the outcomes of fruitful discussions, innovative ideas and proposed initiatives that emerged during the conference. Focus remained on innovative training methodologies, enhancing technology integration, empowering women’s participation in peacekeeping and the importance of information integrity.

The conference also highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing evolving challenges to peacekeeping.

Former President of IAPTC, Brigadier General Joyce (Kenya) formally handed over the presidency to Principal NIPCONS (NUST Institute of Peace & Conflict Studies) Mr. Raja Aftab Khan.

At the end, all participants expressed their sincere appreciation for the collaborative spirit that defined the event and showed deepest gratitude to the commitment of Pakistan in continuing efforts for the global peace.

The 28th IAPTC Annual Conference has set a strong foundation for future initiatives, reinforcing Pakistan’s resolve to promote peace, security and stability worldwide.