Pakistan should strive to become an economic power

ISLAMABAD, JUN 3 /DNA/ – Brig. (retd) Aslam Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW), said on Saturday that the world has changed. Now, becoming an economic power has become more important than becoming a nuclear power.

We also have to use all our abilities to promote the economy; otherwise, the country will end up bankrupt, he said.

In a statement issued here today, Aslam Khan said that we have always tried to compete with the military power of enemy countries. We also tested nuclear bombs despite international pressure when India carried out nuclear explosions.

Pakistan has always focused on competing with India in military capabilities, but we have never tried to compete with them in economic or human development, he observed.

Now, India has become the fifth-largest economic power in the world, while Pakistan has been running around the world for eight months for a billion dollars to avoid bankruptcy.

He said that the neighbouring countries are developing at an amazing speed, while the condition of the people in Pakistan is getting worse day by day.

Aslam Khan said that the Soviet Union had immense military power but a weak economy, so it disintegrated, but we have not learned any lesson from it.