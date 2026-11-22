DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens posted a competitive 313-run total against India A in their second Group B fixture of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, with Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz and Farhan Yousaf leading the batting effort with half-centuries.

Batting first, Pakistan made an explosive start as openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat adopted an aggressive approach from the outset, bringing up their 50-run partnership in just the fifth over.



However, Ayush Badoni broke their 66-run opening stand by dismissing Shamyl for a brisk 33 off 23 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes.

India A struck again in the following over when pacer Harshit Rana removed wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir for a three-ball duck, leaving Pakistan at 67-2 in 8.3 overs.

Hasan Nawaz then joined Sadaqat at the crease, and the pair steadied the innings with a crucial partnership while maintaining an impressive scoring rate.

Sadaqat continued his impressive form, bringing up his 10th List A half-century. However, his innings came to an end when Suryansh Shedge dismissed him for 59 off 63 deliveries, featuring six fours and a six. His departure also ended their 54-run partnership.

Captain Abdul Samad joined Hasan at the crease, and the duo stitched together another valuable partnership to take Pakistan past the 150-run mark.

Hasan brought up his fifth List A half-century but failed to convert it into a century, falling to Shedge for an impressive 79 off 82 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes. His dismissal ended their 44-run partnership.

Samad’s innings also came to an end following a sharp piece of fielding by Rinku Singh, who effected a run-out. The Pakistan captain scored 28 off 35 deliveries, including a boundary and two sixes, leaving the Shaheens at 186-4 in 30.3 overs.

Farhan Yousaf then joined the crease and provided valuable support before Imran Randhawa added impetus to the innings with an aggressive cameo, striking two sixes to help Pakistan cross the 250-run mark.

However, Vipraj Nigam provided India A with another breakthrough, dismissing Randhawa for 23 off 14 deliveries, including a boundary and two sixes. His departure left Pakistan at 264-6 in 41.5 overs.

Nigam struck again to remove Saad Masood for nine off 13 deliveries, including a boundary, leaving the Shaheens seven down.

Meanwhile, Farhan continued to keep the scoreboard ticking and brought up his second List A half-century, helping Pakistan cross the 300-run mark in the 47th over.

India A pacer Prince Yadav then claimed his second wicket of the innings, dismissing Farhan for a valuable 56 off 48 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes. His departure left Pakistan at 304-8 in 47.3 overs.

Harshit Rana claimed his second wicket by dismissing Ahmed Daniyal for eight off nine deliveries before Prince Yadav wrapped up the innings by removing Ali Raza for two, bowling Pakistan Shaheens out for 313 in 49.2 overs.

For India A, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam claimed two wickets apiece, while Ayush Badoni chipped in with one wicket.