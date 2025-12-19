Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final clash with India after Bangladesh win

DUBAI, DEC 19: Pakistan downed Bangladesh in the second U19 Asia Cup semi-final at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium on Friday, setting up a blockbuster final against India.

Earlier, pacer Abdul Subhan took four as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 121 in 26.3 overs.

The Green Shirts had won the toss and opted to bowl in the high-stakes fixture, which was reduced to 27 overs per side due to a rain delay.

Bangladesh got off to a comparatively decent start as openers, Rifat Beg and Zawad Akbar, put together 24 runs before both perished in quick succession.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, captain Azizul Hakim led Bangladesh’s recovery with a 26-ball 20.

He eventually fell victim to Abdul Subhan in the 13th over, who struck twice more in quick succession to bring the total down to 65/5.

Ahmed Hussain added to Bangladesh’s woes in the next over, getting rid of Sheikh Parvez Jibon (nine), as the defending champions slipped further to 73/6.

Following the slump, all-rounder Samiun Basir took the reins of Bangladesh’s batting charge and added valuable runs at the backend.

He remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with a 37-ball 33, featuring one six and a four.

Subhan was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets for just 20 runs in his six overs, followed by Huzaifa Ahsan with two, while Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam and Ahmed Hussain chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to case 122, the Green Shirts made light work of the pursuit as they knocked the winning runs for the loss of two wickets and 69 balls to spare.

The Green Shirts, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost their opener Hamza Zahoor (zero) in the first over with just one run on the board.

Following the early setback, Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan put Pakistan in a dominant position as they knitted a quickfire 85-run partnership for the second wicket off just 57 deliveries.

The match-defining partnership eventually culminated in the 11th over when Samiun Basir trapped Usman lbw, who made 27 off 26 deliveries, laced with two sixes and as many fours.

Sameer was then joined by Ahmed Hussain in the middle, and the duo batted dominantly to steer Pakistan over the line with an unbeaten 36-run partnership.

Sameer top-scored with an unbeaten 69 off 57 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes, while Ahmed Hussain made 11 not out from 14 balls.

The Green Shirts will face India in Sunday’s final, who qualified for the ultimate game following a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in the first semi-final.