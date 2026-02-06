Pakistan set for first-ever FIFAe E-sports campaign

ANSAR BHATTI

ISLAMABAD: In a historic move, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Mohsen Gilani has confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the FIFAe 2026 Season, marking the country’s first-ever entry into the global FIFA esports arena.

The announcement reflects the PFF’s continued efforts to ensure Pakistan’s representation on the international stage across multiple platforms, including esports.

“We are committed to making the most of this opportunity,” said Mohsen Gilani. “It will provide a significant boost to esports talent in Pakistan, particularly those passionate about football gaming.”

Pakistan will compete in the eFootball™ Console category, one of the three official titles featured in the FIFAe competition. Gilani stated that the PFF is seeking top gaming talent through a nationwide activation and trials process.

“For the upcoming phases, the PFF will also be seeking a national partner,” he added. Prospective partners will be invited to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) along with a comprehensive partnership plan.

According to the eligibility criteria, interested participants must be at least 16 years of age at the time of registration, possess a valid and registered FIFAe Player Account on FIFA.GG, and must not be subject to any active sanctions under the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS), any KONAMI-sanctioned tournaments, or any FIFAe competitions.

The trials will pave the way for the selection of players who will go on to represent Pakistan in the 2026 FIFAe Season, which will culminate in the FIFAe World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia later in the year.