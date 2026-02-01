Pakistan set 208-run target for Australia in final T20I

LAHORE, FEB 1: Pakistan posted a 208-run target for Australia following Saim Ayub and Babar Azam’s half-centuries after opting to bat first in the third and final T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his team’s batting unit yielded 207/6 in their 20 overs.

The Green Shirts, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost their opener, Sahibzada Farhan (10), in the second over with just 14 runs on the board.

His dismissal paved the way for in-form Agha to come out at bat at No.3, but he failed to emulate his batting prowess in the final fixture as he fell for a three-ball five to Ben Dwarshuis, bringing the total down to 34/2 in 3.4 overs.

Following the early stutter, experienced Babar joined Saim in the middle, and the duo turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour by putting together a brisk 69-run stand for the third wicket.

The vital stand eventually culminated on the first delivery of the 12th over when Saim fell victim to Matthew Kuhnemann, courtesy of a sensational Matthew Renshaw in the deep, and walked back after top-scoring with 56 off 37 deliveries with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Babar was then joined by Khawaja Nafay for a brief 28-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which was majorly dominated by the youngster, who made a 12-ball 21, hitting two sixes and a four.

With the scoreboard reading 131/4 in 14 overs, all-rounder Shadab Khan walked out to bat at No.6 and strengthened Pakistan’s command with a swashbuckling 46-run cameo, coming off just 19 deliveries and featuring seven boundaries, including five sixes.

He also shared a 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Babar, who remained unbeaten with a 36-ball 50, featuring three fours and a six.

Ben Dwarshuis was the standout bowler for Australia, taking two wickets for 39 runs in his four overs, while Matthew Kuhnemann, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly and Matthew Short made one scalp apiece.