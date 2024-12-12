Thursday, December 12, 2024
Pakistan Sends Second Humanitarian Aid Consignment to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: DEC 12 (DNA):The Second consignment of humanitarian aid for people of Malaysia has successfully landed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which flew from Islamabad International Airport last night via a chartered flight, carrying 40 tons of relief items by GoP/Pak NDMA.

The relief consignment consisted of tents, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, mats and life jackets. With this, it makes total 80 tons of relief consignments which are dispatched to flood-hit areas of Malaysia.

Upon arrival, the consignment received by representatives of Pakistan Embassy in Malaysia and Malaysian National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the flood affectees of Malaysia.

