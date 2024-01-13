Pakistan sends fourth batch of 20 tons of relief aid to Gaza: Ashrafi

DNA

LAHORE, JAN 15: Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday said in a continued effort to support the oppressed Palestinian brothers, Pakistan government and army had dispatched the fourth batch of relief aid, weighing approximately 20 tons, towards Gaza.

He, in a statement said, this aid includes essential items such as surgical/medical supplies, dry food provisions, and health care kits, addressing the ground necessities in Gaza.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said the government of Pakistan and its army had already sent a total of 220 tons of relief aid to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

He expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian people, strongly condemning the barbarity and indiscriminate use of force by Israel, particularly against civilians, women, and children in Gaza.

Ashrafi said Pakistan had declared unwavering support for the case of genocide against the Palestinian people in the International Court of Justice.

He said Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian people until they achieved an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital.

He said Pakistan vehemently condemned oppression and injustice at every level against the Palestinian people.