Pakistan sends 2nd consignment of 90 tons relief goods for Gazans

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (DNA): The Government of Pakistan on Tuesday

dispatched the second consignment of humanitarian assistance for the

people of Gaza.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani saw off the special plane carrying

90 tons of hygiene kits, medicines, and food packages, here at Islamabad

International Airport.

Palestine’s ambassador in Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabi’I, Minister for

Human Rights Khalil George, and senior officials of the National

Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were present.

FM Jilani said Pakistan was sending humanitarian assistance for the

people of Gaza who were persistently facing oppression by the Israeli

security forces.

He urged the international community to play its role in finding a

peaceful resolution to the conflict by establishing an independent state

of Palestine with Al-Quds as its capital.

He expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers

and sisters and condemned Israel’s brutal, disproportionate, and

indiscriminate use of force against civilians, including women and

children, currently besieged in Gaza.

The Foreign Minister underlined the urgency of bringing an immediate end

to Israeli aggression and lifting of the siege of Gaza. He called for

upholding the principles of justice and humanity and facilitation of the

delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i thanked the government of

Pakistan for the relief goods and said the people in Gaza were facing

extreme difficulties. He said Pakistan always supported the cause of

Palestine.

Earlier, Pakistan had sent its first consignment of 100 tones relief

goods to Gaza on 19th October.