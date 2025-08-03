Pakistan sends 100-Ton aid consignment to Gaza amid crisis

ISLAMABAD, AUG 3 /DNA/ – Today, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, oversaw the dispatch of Pakistan’s 17th consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza, consisting of 100 tons of vital supplies, including food, ready-to-eat meals, powdered milk, and medical equipment. This relief effort is part of Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, who continue to endure extreme suffering amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Since October 2023, Pakistan has sent multiple consignments of humanitarian aid to Gaza, totalling 1,615 tons of relief goods. This ongoing effort aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians, particularly women and children, affected by the brutal conflict.

The timely delivery of this consignment has been made possible due to the dedicated efforts of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which has coordinated the swift dispatch of aid to Gaza, ensuring that vital relief reaches those in need without delay. The NDMA’s seamless collaboration with relevant international partners has been instrumental in making this operation a success.

In his statement, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister emphasized that Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for Palestine during these trying times. He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance. Additionally, he called for renewed international support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which is essential for the survival of millions of Palestinian refugees.

He added that Pakistan also continues to advocate for the restoration of a political process leading to a just and lasting two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders in accordance with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions. Pakistan has actively participated in various international forums, including the UN Security Council, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to ensure accountability for Israel’s actions.

The humanitarian assistance provided by Pakistan reflects the country’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and its determination to help bring peace, dignity, and justice to the Palestinian people. Pakistan will continue to provide relief and advocate for a just resolution to the ongoing crisis.