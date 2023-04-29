Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in second ODI

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat in the second one-day international in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The home team, who won the first ODI by five wickets on Thursday, made three changes — with 20-year-old pacer Ihsanullah making his ODI debut.

Also included are leg-spinner Usama Mir and batter Abdullah Shafique, the trio replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Shan Masood.

The tourists also made two changes, with Adam Milne and Blair Tickner making way for James Neesham and Henry Shipley.

The remaining matches of the five-game ODI series are in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Will Young

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)