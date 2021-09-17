Pakistan Sees 68 More Covid-19 Deaths

ISLAMABAD : COVID-19 has claimed 68 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 27,072.

The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 57,626 out of which 2,928 turned up positive.

Overall 1,125,952 people have recovered their health back from the pandemic, including 13,716 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in critical condition has dropped down to 4,960. The COVID-19 positivity rate remained 5.08 per cent during the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 448,658 COVID-19 cases, followed by Punjab with 419,423 infections.

Islamabad has registered 103,720 cases so far, while 170,391 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Balochistan has registered 32,707 cases. Azad Jammu and Kashmir 33,628 cases and GB has reported 10,222 infections so far.