Pakistan Sees 58 More Covid-19 Deaths, 2,357 New Infections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 58 more COVID-19-related deaths across the country during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide death toll rose to 27,432 after 58 patients succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 48,151 samples were tested during this period, out of which 2,357 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 4.89 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 4.56 per cent.

The NCOC data showed that there are a total of 4,561 active cases in the country. So far 1,143,605 people have regained their health back from the pandemic.

Yesterday, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty had said that children were currently driving transmission of COVID-19 at the moment, and that without vaccination, almost all 12- to 15-year-olds would get infected at some point.

“There is definitely substantial transmission happening in this age group. In fact, the age group we’re talking about is the one in which the highest rate of transmission is currently occurring, as far as we can tell,” Whitty told lawmakers at a session about the decision to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12-15.