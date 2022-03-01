Pakistan seeks to bolster ties with African countries: Sadiq Sanjrani

Islamabad, MAR 1 /DNA/ – Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a meeting with Pakistan newly-designated Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Murad Baseer, who called on the Senate Chief here at Parliament House on Tuesday, has stressed the need to resuscitate and reinforce political, economic and defence relations with Zimbabwe and other African countries.

The Chairman felicitated the newly-designated Ambassador with best wishes for his future endeavours and assignments.

During the call-on, Sanjrani underlined the excellent bilateral linkages with Harare that predates Zimbabwe’s Independence. The meeting discussed ways for enriching connections with Zimbabwe and other African Nations.

“Pakistan desires for remarkable relations with African Countries under “Engage Africa” Policy”, he maintained. There are substantial investment opportunities in Pakistan and efforts should be made to draw the attention of the Zimbabwean and African investors through effective diplomacy towards Pakistan’s friendly investment policies.

Murad Baseer, the newly designated envoy to Zimbabwe thanked Sanjrani for the best wishes and reiterated his commitment to effectively represent Pakistan’s soft image at the international fora. While discussing bilateral ties with Zimbabwe, Chairman Senate also highlighted Pakistan’s assistance in the establishment of the Zimbabwe Air Force after its independence.Discussing the bilateral trade between the two countries (US 18.41 million dollars (2021)), Sanjrani urged encouraging B2B (Business-to-Business) interaction for improved bilateral trade.

Sanjrani underscored that Pakistan’s export to Zimbabwe in 2019 stood at 10.4 million dollars that can be elevated further, adding that productive measures need to be taken to increase Islamabad’s export to Harare.