Pakistan seeks deeper economic integration with ECO partners

KARACHI, FEB 24 /DNA/ – Atif Ikram Sheikh President FPCCI & President of the Economic Cooperation Organization’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ECO-CCI), has apprised that following recent high-level visits of the leadership of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Pakistan – which emphasized strengthening economic and trade cooperation – he has initiated steps to enhance private-sector collaboration among ECO member states.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh has invited the national chambers of commerce and industry of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to convene bilateral Joint Business Council meetings with FPCCI to promote trade and economic cooperation for regional connectivity; economic interdependencies and shared prosperities for their populace.

Mr. Atif Ikram Shiekh elaborated that the proposed meetings aim to review existing bilateral trade relations; assess progress and opportunities vis-à-vis commercial understandings reached during recent high-level engagements and identify priority sectors for future growth and investment. The initiative also envisages organizing Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings; facilitating single-country exhibitions and promoting exchange of trade delegations to strengthen direct linkages between the business communities.

FPCCI Chief informed that the letters have been addressed to the The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Atameken” – highlighting the importance of structured institutional engagement to translate high-level political goodwill into tangible economic outcomes.

Both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are active members of ECO and Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President ECO-CCI has emphasized that closer coordination among ECO member chambers would play a vital role in enhancing regional connectivity; promoting intra-regional trade and advancing economic integration across the ECO region.

FPCCI has reaffirmed its commitment, in collaboration with ECO CCI member chambers, to creating new opportunities for businesses and strengthening regional economic cooperation.