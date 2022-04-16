Pakistan seeks cooperation with China to modernize Agri-sector: Pak envoy

BEIJING, Apr.16 (DNA): The cooperation between China and Pakistan in the agricultural sector can greatly help Pakistan modernize and boom in this sector, Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said.

According to Gwadar Pro, Ambassador Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting with Professor Deng Xiuxin, Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), and their counterpart from Pakistan, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Leading experts and faculty members of Huazhong Agricultural University also participated in the meeting.

“Pakistan was keen to learn from Chinese experience and expertise for modernizing the agriculture sector in Pakistan, with a focus on corporate farming, new seed development for enhancing crop yield, the introduction of new varieties of agriculture products, establishing agro-industry and setting cold chain network,” Moin ul Haque stated.

In his remarks, the ambassador highlighted the growing significance of the agricultural cooperation between the two countries as the agricultural sector of Pakistan is the backbone of the national economy and is important for food security.

The ambassador also praised China for its progress in the agriculture sector and believed Pakistan could modernize this sector under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the meeting, the discussions focused on China-Pakistan bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, and Special Agri Technology Zone was proposed to enhance the cooperation.

Professor Iqrar gave a detailed presentation about the ongoing cooperation between Faisalabad Agriculture University and Chinese universities, highlighting new areas of cooperation.

He proposed the establishment of a Special Agriculture Technology Zone in Faisalabad and invited Chinese counterparts and enterprises for this project.

Professor Deng positively noted the proposals and expressed full support of CAE for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the agriculture sector.